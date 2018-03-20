On the latest edition of the On The Beat podcast, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times and Tracey Myers of NHL.com discuss the looming end of the Blackhawks’ already microscopic playoff chances (and the joy that’s bringing to 30 other fan bases around the league). Then they take a look at one of the primary reasons for this lost season, their increasingly bleak goaltending situation, and Corey Crawford’s status and road back. The also get into the dramatic (and potentially long-lasting) shift in power in the Central Division, which will make a quick return to contention for the Hawks that much more difficult. The hosts then turn their attention to the current Stanley Cup playoff format, which force-feeds existing rivalries each year, and how to make it more interesting. Also, they answer some listener questions about Alex DeBrincat’s place in the Calder Trophy discussion and which players might be wiling to waive their no-movement clauses.
Timestamps for each topic:
6:30: goaltending woes
15:35: Central Division power shift
25:30: Improving the playoff format
37:00: Listener questions
40:45: Alex DeBrincat’s Calder case
