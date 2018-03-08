Once a reluctant leader, Bulls guard Kris Dunn is suddenly accepting that role

Leadership comes in different ways.

Former Bull Jimmy Butler simply took it during the 2015-16 season.

A needed hostile takeover by Butler when he realized that Derrick Rose was never suited to lead and Joakim Noah no longer had the juice.

Forceful but effective.

Current Bull Kris Dunn has been a bit more reluctant in grabbing that responsibility this season, needing more of a nudge by his coaching staff rather than simply an obvious opening.

Slow but now finally happening.

The Wednesday night win over Memphis was a good one for Dunn. Forget his 21 points, nine assists and three steals. Key numbers, but not the intangibles that the young rebuilding Bulls sorely lack. Dunn’s actions were loud, but his voice was louder.

“I told you guys that starting for the rest of the season, you know, that’s what I want to try and bring,’’ Dunn said when asked about his emergence as a team leader. “Try to not just do it with action, but be vocal. The defensive end, they feel like I can be one of the best defenders on our team, so I’ve gotta be the linebacker. If I see things I’ve got to communicate that to my team. On the offensive end, get everybody in the right spots and try and make the right plays.’’

It wasn’t that Dunn wasn’t built to lead.

Far from it.

As a matter of fact, last month both Tom Thibodeau and Fred Hoiberg agreed that Dunn and Butler had a lot of similarities in the DNA department, and both coaches would know.

What was holding Dunn back was the fact that he was a second-year player in the league and his first year with the Bulls. It was about not wanting to step on toes.

Hoiberg said on Tuesday that he wanted Dunn to not worry about feelings and focus on leadership, and it didn’t take long for the message to sink in.

“Yeah, I’m trying to do my job,’’ Dunn said. “We’re all men in here. If I’ve gotta be the bad guy I have no problem doing it. They all know I have no bad intentions. When I’m talking to my teammates I’m just trying to go out there and compete and win. And I think everybody is trying to do the same thing as me, so I don’t think they take it as me trying to yell and get everybody in the right position as criticism.’’

What will be interesting is how Zach LaVine fits in all of this.

LaVine is more accomplished than Dunn, but is also a bit more laid back. There’s no doubt about his ability to lead, but can he play the role of bad guy when needed?

Dunn seems better suited in that department.

Hoiberg’s hope is that Dunn, LaVine, and eventually rookie Lauri Markkanen, all throw some of their leadership abilities into one big stew, and considering they have all joined the organization in the same season, it becomes something sturdy.

“We’re all first year as a Bull, and all trying to make a good impression to not only the fans, the teammates, to the organization,’’ Dunn said. “It’s tough. We’re talented, but we’ve got to find a way to build that chemistry, and it starts now. Don’t try and wait too long on it, get it going now and then let it resonate through the summer. Try to come back and try to be better.’’