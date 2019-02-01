‘Once in a lifetime,’ 9 times: Patriots QB Tom Brady eyes Rams, 17 years later

ATLANTA — Tom Brady has been to so many Super Bowls — nine in 17 years, to the day — that he’s a qualified expert in how it’s changed. The circus surrounding the game has grown, the Patriots quarterback said this week. The focus has expanded from the sports page to the news section to the international stage.

The only thing that hasn’t changed, it seems, is Brady. Make that two things: Patriots quarterback Bill Belichick is the other constant, as synonymous with the Super Bowl as overwrought halftime shows.

Brady and Belichick have coached in nine Super Bowls, more than any franchise, ever, not named the Patriots. In the last 18 seasons, they’ve reached the Super Bowl half the time.

“It is once in a lifetime, this experience,” Brady said Thursday. “But we’ve just been fortunate enough to play good enough in the playoffs to advance, and to get to play in this game.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will play in his ninth Super Bowl on Sunday. | Seth Wenig/AP photo

“It’s hard to believe it’s the ninth time doing this. It wasn’t always like this.”

It won’t be like this forever. Entering Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Patriots’ dominance shouldn’t be taken for granted.

“When you’ve been in the position I’ve been in, you just count your blessings every day,” Brady said. “I’ve just been part of so many great teams that have had an opportunity to play in this game.”

If this turns out to be Brady’s last appearance, the symmetry will be poetic. He appeared in his first Super Bowl on Feb. 3, 2002 — 17 years ago Sunday. His opponent: the Rams, though they hailed from St. Louis.

With the game tied with 90 seconds left, Brady, despite being out of timeouts, marched the Patriots down the field to set up a 48-yard field goal. Brady won his first of five championships. He was named Super Bowl MVP for the first of an NFL record four times.

“I think I’m a better player than i was in 2001,” Brady said. “I don’t think i was the best player I could possibly be at that point. There’s been a lot of work and effort over the years to try to get where I’m at now.”

That’s perhaps the most compelling part of Sunday’s matchup. In last year’s Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, Brady attempted 45 passes and threw for 505 yards. Against the Rams, the Patriots figure to lean more on their run game — both to control the clock against a potent offense and to try to neutralize a unit Brady called the best defensive line in the sport.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald was the NFL’s highest-paid defender of all time for about a day, before the Bears traded for Khalil Mack. He lived up to top billing, though, recording 20 ½ sacks and earning a likely NFL Defensive Player of the Year honor Saturday.

Though Belichick is notorious for customizing his game plan week-to-week, the Rams seem to know a run-heavy attack is coming.

“We stop the run, we get after the quarterback,” Donald said. “I know [Brady] gets the ball out quick, but … we going to have our opportunities where he’s going to hold the ball and we’re going to have to get him down to the ground.”

Patriots rookie Sony Michel leads the league with 242 postseason rushing yards. The Patriots’ eight rushing touchdowns this postseason are three more than the next-closest team. Rams coach Sean McVay credited the rushers, but also two Patriots receiving stars — tight end Rob Gronkowski, who could be playing his final game, and receiver Julian Edelman — for selflessly blocking.

“First and foremost you want to stop the run,” said five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. “Make them a one-dimensional team, where they have to pass the ball. … And it’s our job to either get balls tipped or knock the quarterback down or whatever it may be to get those turnovers and eliminate them from moving the ball down the field.”

The Rams can do that when they have the ball. Third-year quarterback Jared Goff is confident after orchestrating three scoring drives in the final five minutes — plus overtime — of the Rams’ 26-23 NFC title game victory against the Saints. Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks, his top two receivers, rank 13th and 14th in the league in receiving yards, respectively. Todd Gurley was the NFL’s third-leading rusher, with 1,251 yards, though his measly four carries against the Saints sent up warning flags about the health of his knee.

Against that kind of firepower, the Patriots will let Brady show his dominance by trying to control the game, not race to 50 points.

In his ninth Super Bowl, it might prove to be Brady’s most unique game plan yet.

“There’s no do-overs,” Brady said. “This isn’t any retake or Hollywood script.”