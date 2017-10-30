One NBA executive thinks Grant-Dunn ‘open’ competition is already over

Fred Hoiberg doesn’t have to make a decision until Wednesday.

And even then the Bulls coach isn’t held to make any changes.

By then Hoiberg will have had two intense practices in between, film to study, and then of course some input from his staff and front office.

Then maybe, just maybe, the “open competition’’ that Hoiberg called for with his point guard spot after Saturday’s embarrassing loss to Oklahoma City, well, will be a closed matter.

According to one opposing basketball executive, however, it shouldn’t take that long.

Jerian Grant won the starting point guard spot out of camp, largely impart to the fact that second-year guard Kris Dunn suffered an ugly open dislocation to the left index finger mid-way through preseason play, all but landing the job in Grant’s lap.

But one executive told the Sun-Times on Monday that the job should be given to Dunn based on one very important attribute: Dunn competes every day, every possession, and does so at a much higher level than Grant, according to that executive.

The point was made that with a young team like the Bulls, effort and intensity are the keys is trying to shrink the talent deficiency they face on most nights, and that’s where Dunn excels.

Yes, undoubtedly the fact that Dunn was acquired in in a package for Jimmy Butler carries some weight in starting his development under the Bulls shield, but even with that taken out, the executive didn’t see it as much of a contest.

Last season, Hoiberg liked to point out Grant’s ability to spread the floor, but he’ll enter Wednesday’s game in Miami a career 29 percent three-point shooter. Guess what Dunn – who is knocked for his inability to shoot from outside – has shot from long range in his brief career? Yep, 29 percent.

Add in that Dunn is better at attacking the rim, plays downhill a bit more, and most importantly, can develop into an elite defender, and it would seem that needing two more practices to make a decision is simply making sure Grant doesn’t lose faith in the organization like he did last season when he lost his starting job.

“They’ll go out and show us,’’ Hoiberg said on Monday, when asked about the “open’’ competition. “I anticipate Jerian bouncing back. What I saw the other night [against the Thunder] was we weren’t making shots, including Jerian in that group. So, yeah, it’s an important 48 hours and we’ll see how it plays out.’’

What Hoiberg did reiterate was whichever point guard wins the starting job by the time the team lands in Miami, they better understand ball distribution. Specifically, distribution to prized rookie Lauri Markkanen, especially if he is feeling it.

Hoiberg was asked if there were specific spots on the court he wants his guards to get Markkanen the ball.

“Yeah, there are specific spots,’’ Hoiberg said. “All of them.’’

NOTE: Hoiberg took time at the start of his pre-practice session with the media on Monday to offer up well wishes for injured Bears tight end Zach Miller.

Miller had to remain in New Orleans after an emergency surgery to repair a damaged artery in his left leg.

“I know I’m speaking on behalf of the entire organization when we offer our thoughts and prayers for what Zach Miller is going through right now with his leg,’’ Hoiberg said. “Obviously, we’re all hoping for the best and wishing for a speedy recovery.’’