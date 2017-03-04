Bears re-up QB Connor Shaw, long snapper Patrick Scales

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bears re-signed Connor Shaw to a one-year deal Saturday, doubling their number of quarterbacks under contract for next season.

Shaw was a favorite of the Bears’ coaching staff before suffering a gruesome broken left leg in the third preseason game last season. He joins Jay Cutler, whose future is uncertain.

They also re-signed long snapper Patrick Scales, who first joined the team in 2015, to a one-year contract. He was cut at the end of the preseason last season but re-signed days later.

It seems unlikely that Shaw, claimed off waivers July 1, will be slotted higher than third on the depth chart.

Bears quarterback Connor Shaw was waived. (AP)

Grateful to get back in a Bears uniform. Colossians 3:17 pic.twitter.com/maymAdaCnA — Connor Shaw (@cmshaw8) March 4, 2017

General manager Ryan Pace said earlier this week at the NFL Scouting Combine that Shaw would be part of the quarterback competition and that his recovery was going smoothly.

Ross sets 40-yard record

Washington receiver John Ross III ran a 4.22-second 40-yard dash, breaking the combine record of 4.24 set by Chris Johnson in 2008.

Ross pulled up after the run, favoring his calf, and didn’t do another drill. Ross wore Nike shoes, not Adidas, the company offering an island to anyone who broke the record in their shoes.

Illini DE praises Lovie

Illinois defensive end Carroll Phillips said coach Lovie Smith “treated us like men” and gave his players a sense of what NFL teams desired.

“I got a glimpse of what coaches prefer,” said the 6-3, 237-pounder. “What their expectations are for a player and how their system is run.”

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley.

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com