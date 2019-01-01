One year after firing John Fox, it’s clear Bears found right voice in Matt Nagy

The Bears fired John Fox a year ago Tuesday.

In the hours between the team announcing the move and its front office defending the decision — the firing and the call to give general manager Ryan Pace a contract extension — Bears players cleaned out their lockers, loading their personnel effects into black plastics bags and hauling them into their car.

In that moment, Akiem Hicks sat at his locker talking to Tony Medlin, the Bears’ equipment guru, about how special the playoffs were. It hurt to watch other teams prepare for their games while the Bears were heading home.

A year later, Hicks spent New Year’s Day talking about his 12-4 team and their wild-card playoff game Sunday against the Eagles.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy is 12-4 in his first year. | Tony Avelar/AP photo

“There’s a huge appreciation for being the hunted,” he said Tuesday, “and people chasing you.”

Even at that nadir last year, left tackle Charles Leno said he would have believed such a turnaround was possible.

“If you said we had Matt Nagy coming in, then, ‘Yep,’” he said.

It’s clear, 365 days after the Bears set out to find a head coach to transform their locker room, that Nagy has accomplished just that.

“Since he got here, our culture has just been shifted into a winning culture,” Leno said. “There’s no more accepting the fact that we’re going to go out there and lose. We go out there to expect to win every single game.”

That’s what the Bears set out to accomplish by making their third coaching change in five calendar years. Cornerback Prince Amukamara said he felt momentum beginning to build in organized team activities, and then training camp.

“Everybody that was inside this building knew it — and I think the person that believed it the most was Coach Nagy,” he said. “If only you guys could be inside those meetings just what he was saying and the confidence and the swagger and how he spoke with, I think it started with him. …

“I think it’s remarkable more to outsiders. I think we surprised a lot of people but we definitely didn’t surprise ourselves.”

The Bears saw glimpses of competence in their 5-11 season, be it in their top-10 defense, the electricity of then-rookie Tarik Cohen or the growth of quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

“I knew we were gonna head in the right direction,” center Cody Whitehair said. “You just sensed that we were gonna take the next step. But the organization has done a great job getting the culture back to where we need it to be to win a championship.”

Nagy was the spark — though the addition of star outside linebacker Khalil Mack didn’t hurt.

“The last two years, for me, we hadn’t been where we wanted to be,” Whitehair said. “It speaks volumes of the culture we have on this team, and how hard we worked to get to this point.”

That point: the Bears, winners of nine of their last 10, will make their first playoff appearance since 2010 against he Eagles.

“I know a lot of guys, including myself, didn’t want to see Fox go,” Amukamara said. “I felt Fox was great, but this is a phrase that you hear a lot: ‘It’s the nature of the business.’”

A year ago Tuesday, Bears chairman George McCaskey brought up the same word, in a different context, when addressing fans directly.

“We know that you’re frustrated and disappointed, and rightly so,” he said. “We know that you’ve been getting the business for being a Bears fan when you go to the grocery store or church or picking up the kids, wherever. Because we’re getting it too.”

Not anymore. Three hundred and sixty-five days seems so much farther in the rear view.

“It definitely feels pretty far away,” Amukamara said.