Opening Day start must be earned, White Sox’ Rodon says

GLENDALE, Ariz. — March 28 is five weeks away, so no one in Sox camp expects manager Rick Renteria to name an Opening Day starter any time soon. Carlos Rodon, Reynaldo Lopez or Ivan Nova (who started the opener for the Pittsburgh Pirates last season) rate as candidates, although most indications are Rodon is the leader in the clubhouse.

Renteria, as usual, is keeping it close to the vest and will for a while.

“I’m not sure,” he said. “We’ll continue to see how their schedule works out, how they line up. I don’t have one right now.”

The Cactus League opens Saturday, and Renteria will start two lesser names, righty Donn Roach and lefty Jordan Guerrero. These are less significant choices, of course. Roach, 29, surmised his name was “chosen out of a hat.”

Carlos Rodon throws during a spring training workout Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Opening Day question is one Renteria will hear intermittently and at an increasing rate as days are checked off the March calendar. Rodon would like to be the answer.

“To be the No. 1 guy at the top of the rotation at the beginning of the year, it’s kind of a friendly competition between all of us,” Rodon said Thursday. “It’s something you have to earn.”

Rodon, 26, had arthroscopic shoulder surgery in September, 2017. He went 6-8 with a 4.18 ERA over 120 innings in 2018, pitching like an ace during June and July but faltering mightily in September. So while he wants the nod, he’s not ready to declare himself worthy of the O-Day honor.

“To my standards, I haven’t earned that yet,” Rodon said. “It’s something I’ll have to prove in spring training.”

The good news is this spring training is different than past springs because of how he feels.

“I feel good. I feel healthy,” Rodon said. “I don’t feel anything in my arm and before I did.”

Which is evident to Renteria.

“He’s looking good,” Renteria said. “He’s staying nice and loose. We’re really happy. He’s coming into the season healthy. We can see the difference in his arm action and the fluidity of it.”

Vizquel eyes job in majors

Omar Vizquel, who had a Hall of Fame caliber career as a major leaguer, is moving along toward his goal of managing in the majors. It’s clearly what he wants to do.

“I’m here to prepare maybe in the future to be a manger,’’ Vizquel said. “This is the way you do it. One of the reasons that I was in Detroit [as a Tigers first base coach], it helped me out a lot being around great people that know about the game. Now I’m trying to apply all those things and everything you learned in your career to a managerial job is great.’’

Vizquel’s name already is starting to pop up on lists of potential managers. But he knows he has a ways to go and more dues to pay.

“There’s still a lot more to learn,’’ he said.

Short day

Rain altered the Sox morning workout schedule on Photo Day. Players did manage to get work in ahead of an afternoon drenching. Temperatures have been unseasonably cool in the 50s throughout camp, with more seasonable conditions finally expected next week.