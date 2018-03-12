Opossum in engine, shed hunting uses, bobcats: Notes on Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

Joe Hinton found this opossum nesting during the mid-February snows in his car. Wild of the Week, the celebration of stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, run when warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

BIG NUMBER

358: Total harvest of bobcats in Illinois’ second modern season in 2017-18 (Trapping 159, archery 29, gun 130, salvage 40)

DALE’S MAILBAG

Q: “What about shed hunting in cemeteries?” WillIam Wanda A: That’s not an idle question. Around Chicago, ceneteries hold some of the biggest bucks. As far as I know cemeteries are same as other private property, you must gain permission. LAST WORD “A friend suggested I make an antler Christmas tree last year, it was pretty popular with the kids.l think I’ll do it every year going forward.’’ Bob Coine WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday: Spencer Berman, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m., click here

Tuesday: Capt. Al Johnson of Rainmakers IV Sport Fishing Charters, Salmon Unlimited, Elk Grove Village VFW,, 7 p.m., click here

Wednesday: Spencer Berman, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m., click here

Wednesday: Jim Tostrud on Geneva multi-species, Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Cabela’s, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m., click here

Thursday: Capt. Pat Harrison, Fish Tales Fishing Club, Oak Forest Community Center, 7 p.m.

SHOWTIME

Thursday-Sunday: Ultimate Sports Show, DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Saturday: Fish and Hook Sport Show, American Legion Post 13, Plainfield

HUNTER SAFETY

Thursday: Windy City Dinner, Elmcrest Banquets, Elmwood Park. Contact Bill Fester, (847) 455-3304

Friday: West Suburban Dinner, Royalty West Banquets, Willow Springs. Contact Rick Scheer, (708) 860-1602 or Keith Bucholz, (630) 364-9337

TREE COURSE

April 7: Deadline for registering for Openlands TreeKeeper certification course, at Washington Park fieldhouse on Thursdays and Sundays from April 8-May 3. Cost is $128. Enroll at www.openlands.org/treekeepers

PHEASANTS FOREVER

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

