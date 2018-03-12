Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
Joe Hinton found this opossum nesting during the mid-February snows in his car.
Wild of the Week, the celebration of stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, run when warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.
BIG NUMBER
358: Total harvest of bobcats in Illinois’ second modern season in 2017-18 (Trapping 159, archery 29, gun 130, salvage 40)
DALE’S MAILBAG
Q: “What about shed hunting in cemeteries?” WillIam Wanda
A: That’s not an idle question. Around Chicago, ceneteries hold some of the biggest bucks. As far as I know cemeteries are same as other private property, you must gain permission.
LAST WORD
“A friend suggested I make an antler Christmas tree last year, it was pretty popular with the kids.l think I’ll do it every year going forward.’’
Bob Coine
WILD TIMES
FISH GATHERINGS
Tuesday: Spencer Berman, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m., click here
Tuesday: Capt. Al Johnson of Rainmakers IV Sport Fishing Charters, Salmon Unlimited, Elk Grove Village VFW,, 7 p.m., click here
Wednesday: Spencer Berman, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m., click here
Wednesday: Jim Tostrud on Geneva multi-species, Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Cabela’s, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m., click here
Thursday: Capt. Pat Harrison, Fish Tales Fishing Club, Oak Forest Community Center, 7 p.m.
SHOWTIME
(Click here for the complete list of shows for the year)
Thursday-Sunday: Ultimate Sports Show, DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, Mich.
Saturday: Fish and Hook Sport Show, American Legion Post 13, Plainfield
HUNTER SAFETY
(Click here for full package of northeast Illinois hunter safety classes)
March 16-17: Morris, philliparnold3@gmail.com or (815) 343-7330.
March 17-18: New Lenox, huntedbob@aol.com.
March 24-25: Morris, click here for details
April 14-15: Ingleside, go.fishfry@gmail.com.
April 26 and 28: Chicago Heights, ducks56@comcast.net. . . . Newark, (815) 210-4995.
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILLIARY
(Click here for full package of classes in the area)
Tuesday: Your Boat’s Radio, Waukegan, Curt Schumacher, publiceducation41.5@gmail.com
Saturday: Boating Safely, Chicago, Dan O’Connell, doc731@yahoo.com . . . Boating Safely, Fox Lake, Winston Tumaneng, classes@uscgafoxlake.com
DUCKS UNLIMITED
(Click here for the general list of Illinois DU events)
Thursday: Windy City Dinner, Elmcrest Banquets, Elmwood Park. Contact Bill Fester, (847) 455-3304
Friday: West Suburban Dinner, Royalty West Banquets, Willow Springs. Contact Rick Scheer, (708) 860-1602 or Keith Bucholz, (630) 364-9337
TREE COURSE
April 7: Deadline for registering for Openlands TreeKeeper certification course, at Washington Park fieldhouse on Thursdays and Sundays from April 8-May 3. Cost is $128. Enroll at www.openlands.org/treekeepers
PHEASANTS FOREVER
(Click here for general list of Illinois PF events)
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
(Click here for general list of banquets and events)