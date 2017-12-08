Opposing teams are now game-planning for Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Life on the basketball court has become more difficult for Lauri Markkanen lately.

The 20-year-old first-year Bulls player freely admitted that on Friday, but didn’t want to hear anything about hitting the mythical rookie wall or any other sort of superstitions.

No, this was a much simpler explanation: He’s no longer sneaking up on opposing teams any longer.

“When other teams are putting their game plans together he’s number one as far as how they’re going to guard him, how they’re going to play him,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of Markkanen. “He’s demanding a lot of attention. It’s either switching or blitzing almost every time.’’

The numbers back that extra attention he’s getting up.

In Markkanen’s first 10 regular-season games with the Bulls he averaged 15.4 points per game on 43 percent shooting from the field.

Over his previous nine games entering the weekend, Markkanen was averaging 12.3 points per game, but only shooting 39-for-125 (31 percent) over that time.

“Yeah, I see that,’’ Markkanen said of the changing game plans he’s now dealing with. “It’s definitely different than it was the first two weeks, but I still think I’m getting good looks. I’ve just got to make them. I don’t feel like I’m missing bad shots. They’re open shots. I just have to get my confidence up and knock them down.’’

The good news for Markkanen and the Bulls is while his numbers may have dipped his aggressiveness hasn’t.

He’s still in the business of taking shots from all over the field, and said that it’s now up to him to adjust to the adjustments being made by other teams.

“Every time we play I’m getting more comfortable, and if I make a wrong decision I learn from it,’’ Markkanen said. “Try and make the right play next time. It’s a process and that’s what I’m going through right now. You have to work your butt off, but everything is starting to slow down a little bit and that’s a good thing.’’

Hoiberg has no plans to change his game plan with Markkanen either.

“We’re going to continue to play through him, get him experience in these situations,’’ Hoiberg said. “We have confidence he can close out games just because of his confidence and mentality.’’

Shooters gotta shoot

The one unit that Hoiberg is most excited to see once Nikola Mirotic knocks the rust off and can give bigger minutes?

Teaming Mirotic with Markkanen.

“More than anything it’s having those two guys together out on the floor,’’ Hoiberg said. “That’s going to put the defense in a tough position because you have five guys that can make a shot, especially with the way Kris Dunn is shooting right now.’’

G-League-ing it

The main reason Zach LaVine stayed back on the two-city road trip to practice with the G-League Windy City Bulls was mostly because of an unforgiving schedule the last week.

LaVine, who is still recovering from February ACL surgery, practiced with the Bulls on Tuesday, but Hoiberg couldn’t schedule another team practice until this Tuesday because of games and scheduled off-days.