Orioles expected to trade Manny Machado to Dodgers: report

A new report said that Orioles will likely trade Manny Machado to the Dodgers. | Gail Burton/Associated Press

It appears the Manny Machado sweepstakes could end as early as Wednesday.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported on Tuesday that the Orioles are expected to trade Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday (barring any last-minute blockage of the deal). The trade would greatly benefit the Dodgers, who lost shortstop Corey Seager in May due to season-ending Tommy John surgery.

USA Today also noted that the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies are still engaging in discussions with the Orioles.

RELATED: After slow offseason last year, MLB union head hints work stoppage possible

At 26, Machado is already a four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner. The superstar shortstop is hitting .315 with 24 home runs and 65 RBI this season.

Machado previously made it clear that he plans to test free agency this upcoming offseason. Some estimate Machado could receive an eight-year, $300 million deal.

Earlier this season, the Cubs appeared to be contenders to get Machado before MLB’s July 31 trade deadline. In May, the Sun-Times reported that Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts was willing to be as aggressive as president Theo Epstein and general manager Jed Hoyer wanted to be.

A potential trade scenario could’ve included Addison Russell as a main piece of the deal. But that doesn’t appear like it would happen now.