Otto Porter effect is still being felt, especially in the toughness department

The early feedback on the addition of Otto Porter has been nothing but positive.

Lauri Markkanen and Zach LaVine have especially gone out of their way to compliment Porter’s game since he joined the Bulls in a deadline deal, with each referring to Porter as a “professional’’ in every way.

Porter sees things a bit differently about his presence.

“I’m trying to make their job easier, since they’ve been here a while,’’ Porter said, when asked about his impact since the trade with the Wizards. “Hopefully, I can make their job easier, get them more open looks, space out the floor.

Defensively bring defense, get more steals, more transition, easy buckets, things like that.’’

The numbers show that Porter has made their lives on the court easier, with Markkanen putting up at least 20 points in the first five games with Porter, and LaVine scoring 26 or more in three of the first five games with Porter.

While Porter said he’s been impressed with LaVine, especially since he’s competed against him a handful of times, he didn’t know that much about Markkanen. He does now.

“Definitely, he’s a big that can do both and that’s very, very amazing to see,’’ Porter said of Markkanen. “That skill is becoming more and more in this league. He’s doing really well.’’

The Porter love didn’t just stop with his teammates, either. Since sending Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis to Washington in exchange for Porter, coach Jim Boylen said on Saturday that he continues to see an improved toughness from his players, and credited Porter for helping move that process along.

“I think he takes pride in his work,’’ Boylen said of Porter’s toughness. “He’s alert and attentive and respectful to what we’re trying to do. And he has been committed to it since Day One. I’ve been around trades where guys come in and take a step back to see what’s going on. When I was in Indiana, David West did the same thing. He jumped right in man. ‘This is how we’re going to do it. I’m all in.’ Otto has been the same way.

“As far as the physicality part, we’re still growing there. I’d like us to be more physical and be the hitter and not the hittee.’’

That “hitting’’ had to be put on hold against Boston, after Porter left the game after the first half with a lower left leg strain and did not return.

Road show

Celtics coach Brad Stevens is all for returning to his college roots, at least as far as practice courts are concerned.

Boston used their Friday practice day to workout at Northwestern’s new gym.

“I’ve always thought it was fun to go different places,’’ Stevens said. “Sometimes it’s just an opportunity to see something new, be in a new gym. There’s obviously, with Chris [Collins’] connection to a couple of our Duke players, I thought that would be fun.

“Then I know a lot of guys on that staff and have a couple friends on the football staff as well. We had extra time [Friday], so it was fun.’’

Carter update

Rookie Wendell Carter Jr., who was already ruled out for the season after having left thumb surgery, had the pin removed from the thumb on Friday, and said he feels like he’ll be ready for summer activity.

The No. 7 overall pick from the June draft played in the first 44 games of the season before suffering the injury in Los Angeles, and was averaging 10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, starting at center for his new team.