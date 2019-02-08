Otto Porter Jr. scores 18 points in his debut, as the Bulls blowout Brooklyn

NEW YORK – It’s hard to know if Otto Porter was telling the truth on Friday night.

The newest Bull was asked if stories of player mutiny and practices that involved running suicide sprints reached the Washington D.C. area about two months back, and with a very straight face responded, “To be honest, I had no idea.’’

Believable?

On one hand, NBA players talk and the idea that Porter didn’t hear one story of the dysfunction that was Bulls basketball for about a week when Jim Boylen took over the coaching seat from Fred Hoiberg would seem almost impossible.

On the other hand, Porter was coming from a Wizards organization that’s had its share of in-house dysfunction to deal with, so maybe the small forward was being honest.

What wasn’t debated in his Bulls debut? His ability to make a difference.

Thanks to 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting [4-for-5 from three-point range], Porter already showed an impact on both ends of the floor, helping the Bulls beat the Nets 125-106 at the Barclays Center.

Good for Porter, but bad for the Bulls draft lottery position, as the win made them a 13-42 team – fourth-worst record in the league.

Porter didn’t seem very concerned with all that tanking mess, especially after he was still trying to make sure his boxes make it from his D.C. home to Chicago in the next few days.

“Thoughts? It just happened so fast,’’ Porter said of the change of scenery. “Kind of shocked, but that’s the business part of it. Ready to move forward.

“That was the only place I’d ever been. [The Wizards] drafted me, so obviously being in D.C. where I went to college [Georgetown], obviously I felt kind of sad leaving my hometown, I felt like my second home, so to leave and start fresh is a positive opportunity for me.’’

The Bulls acquired Porter on Wednesday, sending Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis to Washington in exchange for Porter, who instantly filled a need for them as a starting small forward with outside shooting and a knack for playing hard-nosed defense.

By the way, Portis scored 30 in his debut for the Wizards, while Parker was an assist and three points shy of registering a triple-double, and both return to the United Center on Saturday night.

All the Bulls cared about, however, was Porter giving them another threat in the starting lineup, as well as some leadership in the locker room.

“I hope to bring my talent, my versatility, a little bit of a veteran with it being my sixth year [in the league],’’ Porter said. “I know we got a lot of young guys on this team, so just to bring my knowledge and my attitude for winning to this team.

“I know they’ve got amazing guys here, so to bring my knowledge from being around a lot of veteran guys, it helped me so I just want to pass it on to the guys.’’

And while the sample size was small, his new teammates did feed off Porter’s presence.

Lauri Markkanen finished with 31 points, 18 rebounds, two blocks, and even finished the game in the center position.

“He’s great,’’ Markkanen said of Porter. “With no practice and no shootaround, he played great. I’m glad we have him.

“We had good scorers before the trade, but Otto is a really good three-point shooter and he can guard too.’’

Which seemed to make everyone’s night easier.

“We just kind of played together,’’ coach Jim Boylen said. “I felt like we looked like a team out there, and played like a team.

“He picks up things quickly and to me that’s what a pro is.’’