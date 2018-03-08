Outfield of dreams, or a nightmare of late-spring decisions for Cubs?

MESA, Ariz. – Job battles? In Cubs camp?

Not this spring. But anyone looking for decisions to be made over the final three weeks of games, keep an eye on the outfield.

Not only are the five players in the outfield mix the same five guys getting consideration for use in the leadoff role this year, their playing time, across all three spots, is anything but certain.

That goes for $184 million Gold Glove right fielder Jason Heyward as well. Manager Joe Maddon, who has resorted to platooning him for extended stretches each of the past two seasons, said Heyward opens the season as the everyday right fielder. For now.

Jason Heyward

But Maddon, who also has been raving about Heyward’s new-look bat this spring (“I love what he’s doing”), doesn’t deny that another tough season at the plate will result in another platoon role.

Meanwhile, Gold Glove-caliber Albert Almora Jr. and power-hitting switch hitter Ian Happ will share the center field job – though the playing time split hasn’t been determined.

And lefty hitting slugger Kyle Schwarber in left, and switch-hitting veteran Ben Zobrist in both corners are expected to get significant time in the lineup.

“From a manager’s perspective, it’s such a good and bad, or difficult, [issue],” Maddon said. “It’s tough to dole out the work. These guys are good and they all could be starting somewhere at the end of this camp. But we’ll have to figure it out.”

