Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
Eddie Pasiewicz photographed the red-tailed hawk above feasting on a squirrel Dec. 8.
BIG NUMBER
38-4: Pounds-ounces of the Illinois-record lake trout, caught by Theodore Rullman on Aug. 22, 1999, on Lake Michigan.
DALE’S MAILBAG
Email: ‘‘It appears this owl is one of a pair! They were hooting this evening about 8:30-9:20 p.m. So we are in the territory of a mating pair of great horned owls and probably will have a nest and babies nearby!’’
— Dr. Elizabeth Pector
A: I find their hooting in the winter some of the most haunting sights and sounds in the wild.
LAST WORD
‘‘As kids, we would crawl under the Steel Mill fence and sneak back here to fish. It was our little getaway in South Chicago. Look at it now. I love it.’’ — Raul Garcia Jr., tweeting about the hundreds of people on any given day perch-fishing at the North Slip by Steelworkers Park (below).
WILD TIMES
FISH GATHERING
HUNTER SAFETY
Jan. 6-7: Morris, smittythepainter@yahoo.com
Jan. 19-20: Wheeling, huntersafety@sbcglobal.net.
ILLINOIS SEASONS/PERMITS
Tuesday: Final day of duck season in the north zone.
Sunday: Final day of common snipe hunting.
Jan. 11: Deadline, second lottery, spring turkey applications, click here for info and to apply
CENTRAL ILLINOIS YOUTH GOOSE HUNT
Dec. 29: Deadline to register for the annual hunt on Jan. 14-15, call (217) 785-8060
DUCKS UNLIMITED
PHEASANTS FOREVER
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
