Owner Michael Alter has big expectations for 2019 Sky

Chicago Sky head coach Amber Stocks questions official Tony Dawkins during second half of WNBA basketball game action against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

Off the court, the Sky progressed in 2018. Boosted by a move to Wintrust Arena, the franchise experienced a record year of revenue as interest in the team rose following the shift back to the city.

But on the court, it was a struggle.

Despite a record-setting season from Courtney Vandersloot, the inexperienced Sky went 13-21 and missed the playoffs for the second straight year. In coach Amber Stocks’ second season, and also the second season after Elena Delle Donne forced her way to Washington and the firing of Pokey Chatman, the Sky were only one game better than in 2017.

Though principal owner Michael Alter wasn’t expecting the Sky to contend for a title this year, he was looking for a little more. Now two seasons removed from the decision to part with Chatman and the deal that cost the Sky a superstar but brought the second overall pick in the 2017 draft and Stefanie Dolson and Kahleah Copper, the team has another trip to the lottery.

“I didn’t expect we’d be in the championship but I thought we’d be a top-8 (playoff) team and sort of on the climb up,” Alter told the Sun-Times. “We’re a little behind where I hoped we’d be, based on that. Last year was kind of what I expected, with all the new parts. This year, to me, I don’t feel like we moved forward from last year as much as I would’ve hoped.

“But I think overall, I love what we have in terms of in both from that trade and the draft.”

As for Stocks, she is under contract for next season. Alter said her performance will be evaluated after the next 30-60 days but the Sky owner added “I want to make clear that’s something I always (do)” and not to read anything into that.

“That’s just the process I do every season with every coach all the time,” Alter said. “No different.”

The hope for Alter and the Sky is that 2019 will be different. Alter thinks the Sky are well positioned to be “very competitive for a long time” and said his hope for next season is they’re competing for a championship.

“I think that’s very doable and that we’re one of the top 2, 3, 4 teams and then we’re fighting for a playoff spot, we’re playing now (in) this time of year,” Alter said. “That’s where we want to be, and I think we have every reason to think that’s doable.”

Briefly

The Chicago Bandits were swept in three games by the USSSA Pride in the best-of-five National Pro Fastpitch League Championship Series. USSSA finished the sweep with a 4-0 win Saturday night in Rosemont.