Ozzie Guillen added to White Sox guest list for SoxFest

Former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen is among the latest additions to the guest list at SoxFest, the team’s fan convention Jan. 25-27 at the Chicago Hilton.

Guillen, who guided the Sox to their 2005 World Series championship, has appeared at numerous other team events since he parted ways with the team, but this will be his first appearance at SoxFest since 2011, his final season as Sox manager.

“Super Exited to see all the @whitesox at Soxfest this year. Thank you to the @whitesox organization and team for inviting. Super excited,” Guillen posted on his Twitter account Tuesday.

Ozzie Guillen speaks during the 48th Annual Special Olympics Chicago Spring Games Opening Ceremonies, Friday, April 29, 2016. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ozzie Guillen at U.S. Cellular Field in 2015.

First baseman Yonder Alonso, acquired in a trade this offseason, and minor-league catcher Seby Zavala were also added along with Hall-of-Famer Frank Thomas, two-sport legend Bo Jackson and Sox ambassadors John Cangelosi, Michael Huff, Ron Kittle and Dan Pasqua.

They join a list that includes manager Rick Renteria, team members José Abreu, Tim Anderson, Nicky Delmonico, Adam Engel, Jace Fry, Leury García, Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech, Reynaldo López, Yoán Moncada, Daniel Palka and Yolmer Sánchez.

Top prospects Eloy Jimenez, Dylan Cease, Micker Adolfo, Luis Basabe, Zack Collins, Nick Madrigal and Luis Robert are also expected, as well as newly elected Hall-of-Famer Harold Baines, Hall-of-Famers Jim Thome, Carlton Fisk and Tim Raines and ambassadors Ken Harrelson, Carlos May and Bill Melton.

Former outfielder Dewayne Wise, who made the catch above the center field wall to preserve Mark Buehrle’s perfect game in 2009, will be celebrated as the exclusive SoxFest 2019 bobblehead.

Saturday-only passes are sold out for the event. A limited number of Sunday-only and two-day passes are available. Passes are available for $40 for a Sunday-only and $75 for a Saturday and Sunday pass.