Packers cut former Bears TE Martellus Bennett

The Packers have cut former Bears tight end Martellus Bennett, only hours after ruling him out for Sunday’s game in Soldier Field.

Bennett played only seven games with the Packers after winning a Super Bowl in New England last year; the Bears traded him to the Packers in March 2016.

He was cut with a failure to disclose a medical condition designation.

Bennett, who signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Packers, said last month he thought he’d retire after the season.

Packers tight end Martellus Bennett is tackled by the Vikings' Eric Kendricks. (AP)

Bennett set Bears franchise records with 90 catches for 916 yards in 2014, earning his only Pro Bowl berth. He held out the following year, hoping for a new contract from new GM Ryan Pace and coach John Fox. They didn’t give him one, and, concerned about his locker room presence, traded him a year later.