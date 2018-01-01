Packers will have new general manager with Thompson changing roles

One of the NFL’s model franchises for stability is undergoing a rare shift.

The Green Bay Packers will begin a search for a new general manager as Ted Thompson shifts to a new role within the organization, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Thompson has served as the Packers’ general manager since 2005, with Green Bay making the playoffs nine of the 13 seasons with him at the helm.

But with a broken collarbone sidelining Aaron Rodgers for much of the season, the Packers finished just 7-9, the worst mark for the franchise since Rodgers’ first year as starter in 2008.

Thompson was known for a conservative approach to free agency, as he seldom spent on outside talent and instead prioritized the draft.

Earlier on Monday the Packers also fired defensive coordinator Dom Capers, as well as defensive line coach Mike Trgovac and inside linebackers coach Scott McCurley.