Packers WR Davante Adams is home, tweets that he is ‘feeling great’

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers receiver Davante Adams tweeted Friday that he was at home and “feeling great” a day after taking a frightening hit from Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan.

Adams was taken off the field on a stretcher with about 4 minutes left in the third quarter on Thursday night after getting hit in the head during a tackle by Trevathan. The game was delayed for about 5 minutes while medical personnel tended to Adams. He gave a thumbs-up signal as he was wheeled off the field.

The Packers said he was conscious and taken to a hospital for evaluation for possible head and neck injuries, and that he had feeling in all of his extremities.

Trevathan was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty following Adams’ 8-yard catch but was not ejected and any fine would not come to light until next week. Green Bay won the game 35-14.

“It was definitely a scary moment,” said wide receiver Randall Cobb, who was one of the players who waved over to the Packers’ sideline for the medical staff immediately after the hit.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy wouldn’t say Friday whether he believes Trevathan should be suspended, though he left little doubt how he felt about the play.

“Brutal hit,” McCarthy said. “It’s a helmet-to-helmet hit. Davante was in a compromised position. Obviously, like everything in our game, it’s evaluated and I’m sure there will be continued conversation going on through the channels long past today.”

Asked if Trevathan should have been ejected for the hit, McCarthy replied, “There’s rules, application of rules and the ability to make the right call. My focus is really on the player safety aspect of it.”

McCarthy and a number of players visited Adams in the hospital Thursday night.

“You never want to see anybody get hurt,” Bears coach John Fox said. “Danny Trevathan’s not a dirty player and he’s not out to hurt anybody. They’re part of the game; people will look at it but there was nothing intentional about it by any stretch.”

Adams was one of several players the already banged-up Packers lost during the game, as starting running back Ty Montgomery suffered broken ribs on the opening possession of the game and No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams left in the second quarter with a knee injury. The Packers were already without their top five offensive tackles — including starters David Bakhtiari (hamstring) and Bryan Bulaga (ankle) — as well as defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hip) going into the game.

NOTES: McCarthy offered few details about a sideline argument between cornerback Damarious Randall and the coaching staff that got him sent to the locker room during the third quarter. Randall had been benched after giving up a touchdown pass just before halftime and was seen sitting alone on the bench after the disagreement. “When we come back Tuesday, Damarious will be ready to roll with the rest of our football team,” McCarthy said. “I think like anything in life and particularly professional sports and this particular situation, we can all grow. And he has some growing to do.”