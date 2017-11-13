15 takeaways from the Bears’ 23-16 loss to the Packers

Thoughts and observations after watching the film and going through the stats of the Bears’ 23-16 loss against the Packers on Sunday.

1. Let’s start with John Fox’ challenge of Benny Cunningham’s screen play. I didn’t think there was enough evidence for senior vice president of officiating Alberto Riveron to change what was was called on the field.

That said, I didn’t like that Fox challenged the play, either. Fox might get advice from others for his challenges, but as the head coach, he needs to have a feel for momentum and his team at that moment.

Rookie Mitch Trubisky had his offense hustling to the line of scrimmage for a quick play, and Fox stopped them.

Bears coach John Fox argues a call with line judge Bart Longson on Sunday. (AP)

2. The Bears’ defense didn’t play well whatsoever. They forced only two three-and-outs. It allowed Packers backup Brett Hundley to get better as the game went on.

3. It’s time to cool it on the Pro Bowl talk for cornerback Kyle Fuller. The Packers picked on him from the get-go. Receiver Davante Adams beat him early and often.

4. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio turned to blitzes and designed pressures probably more than he would have preferred. Why’d he do it? The Bears’ four-man rush generated very little against the Packers.

5. Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd needed to be better. He shouldn’t struggle that much against Packers reserve lineman Justin McCray.

6. Wait, which team prides itself on running the ball again? Down to their third-string running back, the Packers’ backs totaled 144 yards on 35 carries. The Bears’ “vaunted” ground game produced 55 yards on 17 carries.

7. The Bears finally got the ball into the hands of rookie tight end Adam Shaheen — and then they stopped. He had two catches for 39 yards in the first quarter but wasn’t targeted again.

8. Rookie back Tarik Cohen is the Bears’ most explosive player but he had two only touches. Fox surely influences the offense, but Cohen’s lack of production is on coordinator Dowell Loggains.

9. Here is one of the many confusing elements of the Bears’ offensive attack on Sunday: Josh Bellamy was on the field for 40 plays after getting a combined 14 offensive snaps over the previous four games. Markus Wheaton had two snaps against the Packers.

10. It’s only been one game, but Dontrelle Inman already is the Bears’ best receiver. (But he needed to make that late catch over the middle).

11. I find it alarming that Mitch Trubisky said after the game that he’s holding on to the ball too long and “being careful.” It’s good that he wants to protect the ball, but I worry that Fox’s safer-than-sorry approach is becoming a detriment. Trubisky is a rookie. Let him learn by throwing the ball.

12. The Packers sacked Trubisky five times. As he said, he held the ball too long. But the Packers also only had two sacks in their past three games, all losses.

13. What’s worse: two pre-snap penalties after a 31-yard gain or a delay of game before an extra-point attempt? Or how about the Packers declining four penalties? All of it reflects poorly on Fox and his coaching staff.

14. Gosh, what if Aaron Rodgers was healthy on Sunday?

15. Remember this: Nothing incites thoughts of change like losses to the Packers at Halas Hall. Fox’s seat isn’t hot; it’s on fire.