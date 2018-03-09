Padres tip White Sox, Fulmer 2-0

PEORIA, Ariz. — Carson Fulmer wasn’t great.

But he was better than his first two starts.

And that was more than enough to satisfy the White Sox’ upbeat right-hander, who is fighting to stay on inside track for the fifth starter’s spot in the Sox rotation.

“I don’t dwell on [negative] things very much,” Fulmer said after giving up two runs — both on solo homers with two outs in the third inning, to the Padres in the Sox’ 2-0 loss on Friday afternoon. “I want this spot. I worked really hard to get here.”

Matt Szczur homers against Carson Fulmer in Peoria on Friday. (Photo by Daryl Van Schouwen)

Fulmer was moving along nicely through the first eight batters he faced, a brief but encouraging rebound after two bad starts that put his ERA at 22.50. Then former Cub Matt Szczur homered with two outs in the third, and Cory Spangenberg followed with another homer. Freddy Galvis doubled and Franchy Cordero walked.

A visit from pitching coach Don Cooper and fly out by Chase Headley finished off Fulmer’s day.

With a line of three innings, two runs, four hits, three strikeouts and two walks, Carson chalked it up as a step forward.

“A lot better, a lot more in control and better results,’’ he said. “I got out of a couple situations, and overall felt really happy about it.

“I stayed under control, the ball was jumping and I had a lot more swings and misses. A lot to build off.’’

No offense

A mostly second team Sox lineup was held to five hits by Clayton Richard and three relievers as the Sox fell to 7-8-1 this spring.

Eloy’s comin’

Top outfield prospect Eloy Jimenez (left knee tendinitis) might play Sunday against the Diamondbacks, manager Rick Renteria said. Luis Robert’s sore left thumb, which stems from a slide into second base Wednesday, will likely keep him out of action for at least a couple of days.

Pitching in

Hector Santiago, the fallback for Fulmer’s spot, continues to put up zeros. He pitched two more scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 0.90. Robbie Ross made his spring debut with a scoreless inning and two strikeouts, and lefty Aaron Bummer had his best outing, striking out the three batters he faced.

On deck

White Sox at Cubs, Saturday, 2:05 p.m., Mesa, Ch. 9, 720-AM, Lucas Giolito vs. Kyle Hendricks.