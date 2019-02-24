Padres 5, White Sox 4: Palka injures hamstring, Cordell homers, ‘D’ error-free

PEORIA, Ariz. — When in the desert, hydrate!

Outfielder Daniel Palka joined outfield prospect Luis Basabe on the White Sox’ spring wounded list, leaving in the second inning Sunday with a tight left hamstring. Palka felt it as he rounded first base after flying out. He’s day-to-day but described it as “cramping up.”

After batting .240/.294/.484 with 27 home runs (tied for first among American League rookies) and 67 RBI in 2018, Palka lost about 17 pounds in the offseason to help with his mobility.

“It’s annoying because it’s pretty much a lack of hydration,” said Palka, who realized the only thing he drank in the morning was a large coffee.

Basabe, the team’s ninth-ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, broke a hamate bone in his hand during batting practice last week.

Rutherford’s gain

Blake Rutherford, the Sox’ No. 8 prospect who is looking bigger and stronger this spring, replaced Palka sooner than planned in right field and responded with three hits, including an RBI double.

Put it on the board

Outfielder Ryan Cordell homered to left but was out-homered by big Padre Aderlin Rodriguez, who hit a deep two-run shot against Sox lefty starter Bernardo Flores and an even deeper shot against lefty Aaron Bummer.

Defense doesn’t rest

Catcher James McCann was 2-for-2. The Sox (0-3) haven’t made an error in three games, but McCann was charged with a passed ball.

On deck

Sox at Giants, Scottsdale, 2:05 p.m. Monday, 720-AM, Manny Banuelos vs. Derek Holland.