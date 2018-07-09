Palka packing some punch in White Sox lineup

When Daniel Palka hits it, he hits it hard. It’s as though there is no other way for the White Sox’ leg-lifting, left-handed jacking exit velocity king.

In the old days, there were home run kings. In an age of newfangled ways to measure outcomes occurring on the baseball field, much is made of velocity — from off the pitcher’s hand and off the hitter’s bat. When Palka barrels it up he can make baseballs travel at dangerously high speeds from foul pole to foul pole

“He can hit a bullet to all parts of the ballpark,’’ Sox hitting coach Todd Steverson says.

Last Wednesday, the White Sox rookie outfielder launched a 432-foot homer in against the Reds, a day after lifting rockets of 448 and 428 feet to far away places at Great American Ball Park. In Houston, Palka lifted a more modest 357-foot homer to the opposite field Saturday against Brad Peacock, his 11th, a number that ranks third among American League rookies behind Glyber Torres and Miguel Andujar of the Yankees.

Daniel Palka of the White Sox hits a home run in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 4, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Palka, 26, has homered four times in his last five games and ranks among MLB Statcast leaders in flyball/line drive exit velocity (third, 99.6 mph) and hard hit percentage (sixth, 53.6). His 118.4 exit velocity measured on one particular ball strike is the fourth highest in baseball this season.

Claimed on waivers in October from the Twins with 106 minor league homers in five seasons, Palka made his major league debut with the Sox on April 25 and made his mark leaving marks on baseballs.

“Hitting has always been my forte, from T-ball on up,” Palka said.

Exit velocity is a trending piece of baseball’s information age, and those numbers are good for hitters like Palka, a .229/.277.462 hitter with 29 RBI (fourth among AL rookies) who is trying to carve a niche in the majors.

“It means you’re seeing the ball good,” he said. “It doesn’t tell you anything about what you’re doing mechanically, but if you’re hitting balls hard there is not much to change. If that starts to dip, it means something is off with your mechanics or you’re chasing pitches you shouldn’t chase.”

Called up from Class AAA Charlote and getting fairly regular playing time because of injuries to outfielders Avisail Garcia and Nicky Delmonico, Palka is making the most of his opportunity for semi-regular playing time with a rebuilding team.

He wasn’t on the Sox list of top prospects but that matters not to Palka.

“I’m getting an opportunity to play somewhere, that’s pretty much it,” Palka said. “It might be one year, it could turn into 20 years. Same game plan. It comes down to putting in good at-bats and working on the defense. I just need more consistency, at the plate and on defense, to get me to that next step.’’

A thick, muscular 6-foot-2, 220-pounder who has struggled defensively but seems to have cleaned that up a bit with extra work with coach Daryl Boston, Palka was thrust into playing right field early on but has played left, the less demanding of the corners, since Avisail Garcia returned from the disabled list. He said he sees the ball off the bat better in left field, but with Garcia leaving the Sox’ last game Sunday with a tight hamstring, it might mean more time in right for Palka.

More time has also built a scouting book on Palka, which will heighten the importance of plate discipline for him, hitting coach Todd Steverson said. His 33.8 strikeout rate and 6.6 walk rates demand improvement.

“If he can maintain that swing he’s got, straight to it, down through it and firm …’’ Steverson said. “He still needs to learn how to approach the at-bat knowing they know his strength and they’re trying to pitch away from the strength.

“He can hit the ball out of all parts of the ballpark. Knowing when to use the other side of the field, using each side of the field is going to be key. When they’re pitching around you and when they’re pitching to you. That’s the maturation process. He’s going through it right now.’’

