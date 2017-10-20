Panthers rule out Luke Kuechly; Bears could get Nick Kwiatkoski back

The Panthers will play without an inside linebacker Sunday, but the Bears might not.

The disparity between the two is significant.

Three-time all-pro Luke Kuechly was ruled out Friday, eight days after suffering another concussion. Sunday’s game will be the 10th over the past two seasons the Panthers linebacker missed because of a head injury.

The Bears, though, could witness the return of one of their starting inside linebackers, Nick Kwiatkoski, who strained his right pectoral muscle in their second game. He practiced in full for the first time since the injury Friday. Asked whether he’d play Sunday, he smiled.

Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski could return Sunday. (Getty Images)

“In my head, I am,” he said.

If not, the Bears figure to start Christian Jones alongside Danny Trevathan.

“He’s a smart guy who has been willing to work,” coach John Fox said Friday. “I’ve seen that improvement from last year to this year. And anytime you get whacked or injured or taken out for some reason, you’ve got to kind of regain that again. It’s like a do-over.

“So he has had a good week. We still have time for him to gain that confidence. We’ll see.”

When Kwiatkoski was first hurt, it took the Bears a few days to determine whether he could return or if the injury would send him to injured reserve. He had replaced Jerrell Freeman, who went to IR after his own pec injury in Week 1.

“Even after the first MRI, there were what-ifs or, ‘Get another,’ a couple things like that,” Kwiatkoski said. “It was scary. It kind of turned out in the best way.”

Bears cornerback Sherrick McManis, who injured his hamstring covering a punt Sunday, is doubtful, as is inside linebacker John Timu, who hurt his knee and ankle in Week 5. Running back Benny Cunningham is questionable after hurting his hamstring Sunday, as is center Hroniss Grasu, who is still recovering from a hand injury.

Receiver Markus Wheaton, who injured his groin last week and hasn’t practiced since, is out.

The Panthers ruled out running back Fozzy Whittaker (ankle), safety Demetrious Cox (ankle) and tackle John Theus (concussion).

Safety Kurt Coleman (knee), receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee), kicker Graham Gano (right knee), defensive end Charles Johnson (groin), guard Greg Van Roten (shoulder) and center Ryan Kalil (neck) are questionable.

Kalil, a five-time Pro Bowl player, figures to make his first start since Week 1.

