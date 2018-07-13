University of Louisville stadium removes Papa John’s name

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville is removing the Papa John’s name from its football stadium.

The school is taking action after the pizza chain’s founder, John Schnatter, reportedly complained that Kentucky Fried Chicken’s Colonel Sanders never faced a backlash for using a racial slur.

University President Neeli Bendapudi announced the change for Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium on Friday, as the pizza chain said it is removing Schnatter’s image from its marketing. Also being renamed is John H. Schnatter Center for Free Enterprise at the university’s business college.

Schnatter has resigned from the university’s board of trustees.