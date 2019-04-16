Pat Anderson, who tried to get ‘Black Sox’ ban on Buck Weaver lifted, dies at 92

Pat Anderson (left) and her sister Bette Scanlan (right) with their uncle Buck Weaver (center), who was banned from baseball after the 1919 Black Sox scandal. The women went to live with their uncle during the Great Depression and considered him a surrogate father. Later they campaigned to lift the ban. | Provided photo

Pat Anderson, who campaigned unsuccessfully to get her “Uncle Buck” Weaver of the Chicago White Sox reinstated by Major League Baseball, has died almost a century after the “Black Sox” bribery scandal tarnished his legacy.

“She was the last person living who lived with him, knew him well,” said David J. Fletcher, president of www.clearbuck.com.

“He was a surrogate father to her,” her daughter Debbie Ebert said.

Mrs. Anderson, 92, died Sunday at Tablerock HealthCare Center in Kimberling City, Missouri, according to her family. She had renal failure, Fletcher said.

Weaver was portrayed by John Cusack in the 1988 John Sayles film “Eight Men Out,” which told the story of the Black Sox scandal, which saw eight White Sox players accused of accepting bribes to throw the 1919 World Series.

Mrs. Anderson made public appearances at which she pushed to clear her uncle’s name. She, Fletcher and other baseball historians argued that Weaver’s lifetime ban from baseball was too harsh. Her family will continue the effort, her daughter said.

“He didn’t take any money. He was not in on the fix. He played flawlessly through the series,” Ebert said. “But he went to the meeting and heard what the plan was and said he wanted no part of it, and he left.”

Many agreed with Mrs. Anderson’s crusade. In 2005, then-U.S. Sen Barack Obama wrote a letter to Bud Selig, the commissioner of baseball then, asking him to conduct a new investigation on Weaver’s behalf.

“It’s just sad one of the baseball commissioners couldn’t give her half an hour to talk about it,” Fletcher said. “Unfortunately, she did not get what she worked for.”

Young Pat grew up in Chicago and went to Calumet High School. Her mother Marie used to tour the country in a vaudeville act, the Cook Sisters, with her sister Helen, who married Weaver.

After Weaver’s ban from baseball, he went into business with Mrs. Anderson’s father, pharmacist William Scanlan. They owned six drugstores. Charles Walgreen once asked them to be his partners, but they wanted to remain independent and turned him down, according to Ebert.

But when the Depression came, Scanlan and Weaver lost their six pharmacies.

In 1931, when she was about 4, Mrs. Anderson’s father died of a ruptured appendix. Her mother took her and her other daughter Bette and moved in with their Aunt Helen and Uncle Buck. The three of them lived with the Weavers for years at 71st and Winchester, Fletcher said.

“During the Depression, he took them in, and him not being able to play Major League ball, it was extra mouths to feed, and he did whatever was necessary” to earn a living, Ebert said.

Weaver — whom Hall of Famer Ty Cobb called “the greatest third baseman I ever saw” — worked at a flower shop and as a parimutuel clerk at Sportsman’s Park race track, and he also managed a softball team, Fletcher said.

Mrs. Anderson said he remained a kind, patient man, according to her daughter Sandy Schley. “He always tried to teach them sports, played ball with them.”

Bette Scanlan, who later worked as a clerk and business writer for the Chicago Sun-Times, also campaigned to clear Weaver. He was “a second father and a hero to us,” she said. “I get tears in my eyes when I think of how badly they treated my uncle. He should have been in the Hall of Fame instead of having his career shattered.”

“The only thing he was guilty of,” Scanlan said, “was not being a squealer.”

Mrs. Anderson met her husband Gordon, a construction superintendent, in Chicago. When they were married in 1948, Buck Weaver “was at the wedding, all smiles,” Ebert said.

Her uncle died in 1956.

The Andersons lived at 79th and Kedzie before moving to Tigerton, Wisconsin. In 1987, they moved to the Ozarks, enjoying the milder winters. Her husband died in 2009.

Mrs. Anderson is also survived by her daughter Sharon Anderson, son Bruce, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A service will be held this week, with a larger celebration of her life planned this summer, her daughters said.

Mrs. Anderson loved the “Eight Men Out” movie, Ebert said, and thought “John Cusack is just the bomb.”