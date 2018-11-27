Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald unanimously voted Big Ten coach of the year

Pat Fitzgerald will come away from the 2018 season with at least one new piece of hardware for his trophy case.

The Northwestern head coach earned unanimous Big Ten Coach of the Year honors Tuesday for leading the Wildcats to an appearance in this year’s Big Ten championship game. They’re set to face Ohio State on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium (7 p.m. CT) with a conference title on the line.

Fitzgerald, in his 13th year as head coach, led the Wildcats to an 8-1 Big Ten record despite starting 1-3 overall and losing star running back Jeremy Larkin to a career-ending injury midway through the season. The team fell to Michigan by three points in late September, then rattled off seven consecutive conference victories to pull away with the West division.

The Wildcats repeatedly overcame adversity such as Larkin’s departure in order to make it to Indianapolis this weekend. The team’s recruiting classes in recent years paled in comparison to those from conference superpowers like Michigan and Ohio State. Quarterback Clayton Thorson had to work his way back into form after undergoing knee surgery to repair a torn ACL earlier this year.

None of that stopped Fitzgerald from keeping his Wildcats motivated and competitive throughout the season. They earned a big road win over then-No. 20 Michigan State on Oct. 6, which started a four-game winning streak. A loss to Notre Dame – nothing to be ashamed of – snapped that run, but the team rebounded the following week with a 14-10 win at Iowa to start a new three-game winning streak.

Fitzgerald never let his teams give up, and they responded to earn the school’s first-ever trip to the Big Ten championship game. While he’s had bigger win totals in the past, including three 10-win seasons since 2012, this was arguably his greatest coaching job yet.