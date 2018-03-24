With Patrick Kane as No. 1 center, Blackhawks snap skid with win over Isles

NEW YORK — Joel Quenneville is used to standings-watching this time of year, flipping around from game to game, sifting through the final scores and checking to see how the postseason seeding changes on a night-to-night basis.

Quenneville is standings-watching this year, too. But instead of seeing who the Blackhawks might face in April, he’s looking to see where the Hawks might be drafting in June. The reality is, ping-pong balls are more valuable than points at this stage of the season. But while Quenneville is keeping an eye on the lottery situation, he has no interest in tanking the last two weeks of the season.

“We look at it, we watch it, yeah,” Quenneville said. “I think we’re aware of what’s going on. But as a coach and as a team, I still think our priority is to win hockey games.”

So Quenneville’s decision to put Patrick Kane at center Saturday night against the New York Islanders wasn’t a deliberate act of tanking, but a curious act of tinkering. After all, Jonathan Toews is out with an upper-body injury and there’s nothing left to play for, so why the heck not throw Kane in the middle between Brandon Saad and Alex DeBrincat?

Patrick Kane carries the puck past former teammate Nick Leddy during Saturday's game at Barclays Center. (Getty Images)

Kane hadn’t played center since an ill-fated experiment during the 2010-11 season, though he technically entered the game as the Hawks’ best faceoff man, winning 80 percent of his draws (a hefty 4-of-5). But it worked well enough on this night, as the Hawks knocked off the Islanders 3-1. Kane scored a power-play goal early in the second period, and Saad made it 2-0 two minutes later. Anton Forsberg made 31 saves, putting two lousy performances behind him in a big way against one of the most potent offenses in the league. His shutout bid was ended late in the third period by John Tavares, but Brent Seabrook scored an empty-netter with 1:01 left to seal it.

The win was a relief for the Hawks, who had lost five straight and seven of eight. But it dealt a blow to their draft-lottery chances, moving them back up to eighth-worst in the league, tied with Edmonton and one point behind the Islanders and New York Rangers. The Hawks had the fifth-best odds in 2007 when they won the lottery and drafted Kane.

“We’ve been talking about how we’ve got to get a good feeling back in this room,” Kane said before the game. “Make sure that losing mentally isn’t something that’s creeping into our locker room, that it’s just OK if we lose at this point of the year. We’re representing a great organization, an organization that’s had a lot of success, that prides itself on being the best, and although it hasn’t gone that way this year, we’re still playing for the Chicago Blackhawks. Got to represent it well.”

Follow me on Twitter @MarkLazerus

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com