Patrick Kane, Brent Seabrook score late as Blackhawks beat Bruins, 3-1

Not too long ago — like last season — a back-to-back against the Boston Bruins would have been a nice playoff tuneup for the Blackhawks. But with the Hawks out of the playoff picture, the storylines are a little different, much more of a stretch and almost always pointing to the future.

Can the Hawks become the Bruins — a former Stanley Cup champion that re-tooled on the fly and now is again a contender?

Hawks coach Joel Quenneville was hopeful, naturally — that with their “core is still in place” and with some offseason additions and some growth from within, the Hawks can turn the 2017-18 season into a blip instead of a downturn.

“It can happen quickly,” Quenneville said. “You’ve seen a lot of teams turn it around from where they were in an off year — Colorado last year to this year … a number of teams that were not even close to the playoffs and all off the sudden this year they’re not in the mix and playoff teams.”

Artem Anisimov celebrates his first-period goal with Jonathan Toews (19) on Sunday at the United Center. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

The Hawks are hoping to lay the foundation for that kind of bump in the final month of this season. But late-season results for non-playoff teams are always difficult to measure, as was the case Sunday when the Hawks parlayed goals by Patrick Kane and Brent Seabrook into a 3-1 victory before 21,819 at the United Center.

Sunday’s game was a nice recovery from a 7-4 loss to the Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday. But again, the Bruins were short-handed — playing without center Patrice Bergeron (broken foot), forward Brad Marchand (upper body) and goalie Tuukka Rask (rest).

Artem Anisimov gave the Hawks a 1-0 lead 7:26 of the first period when he deflected Jonathan Toews’ slap shot from the right circle past Anton Khudobin. It was Anisimov’s 20th goal of the season. Toews earned his 28th assist and 47th point. He has seven points in his last six games.

Hawks goalie Anton Forsberg was up to the task the few times the Bruins severely tested him, but finally broke midway through the third period when Bruins defenseman Zdeno Charo beat him with a shot from the slot for a 1-1 tie at 10:57 of the third period.

The Hawks, who have been without goalie Corey Crawford since Dec. 23 — a span of 35 games — don’t have a shutout since Nov. 4.

The Hawks responded after Chara went to the penalty box for high-sticking in the third period. Kane beat Khudobin from the left circle for a 2-1 lead at 16:34. Seabrook scored moments later to clinch it at 3-1.