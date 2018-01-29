Catching you up on the latest news, trending topics and meaningless minutiae we all love to talk about in less than 120 seconds.Patrick Kane is growing wise, not old … A fourth consecutive loss for Bulls without Kris Dunn … Zach LaVine can’t seem to shoot his way out of a slump … Is Brian Urlacher a first-ballot Hall of Famer? White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez is thinking big — Kris Bryant-big! … White Sox look to hit a home run in the draft … Michigan State protects image at all costs … Maybe LeBron James isn’t worth the hassle … Hey, it’s Super Bowl week … Tom Brady could become the first quarterback to lead the NFL in passing yardage and win a Super Bowl … Tiger Woods is looking like himself again … A Bruno Mars sweep at Grammys … Watch a squirrel rob another squirrel of its pastry … This obit of an Indiana veteran is hilarious.