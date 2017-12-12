Patrick Kane goal in OT gives Blackhawks third straight victory, 3-2

The Blackhawks couldn’t have asked for a much bigger wind at their back in their never-ending search for traction to mount a return to playoff contention Tuesday night.

Coming off back-to-back victories over the last-place Sabres and Coyotes, the Hawks had a chance to extend their winning streak against the fifth-place Florida Panthers. Not only were the Panthers playing the second game of a back-to-back after beating the Red Wings in overtime on Monday night in Detroit, but they still were without injured goalie Roberto Luongo, leaving back-up James Reimer to start for the fourth time in six nights.

It was a chance to build some momentum with a convincing victory before heading to Winnipeg to face the Jets on Thursday night. But nothing has come easily for the upstreaming Hawks this season and Tuesday night was no different. With the Hawks trailing in the third period, Jonathan Toews scored the tying goal at 13:58 and Patrick Kane scored in overtime for a 3-2 victory before 21,795 at the United Center.

Brandon Saad’s pass across the slot on a rush set up Toews for the tying goal with 6:02 left in regulation and Kane scored on a mini-breakaway 2:25 into overtime after a steal and pass from Artem Anisimov as the Hawks (15-11-5) won their third consecutive game

Saad and Toews each had a goal and assist for the Blackhawks. Rookie Alex DeBrincat added two assists to give him 23 points for the season (12 goals, 11 assists). DeBrincat, who turns 20 on Monday, is on a pace for 59 points this season.

Jamie McGinn scored a 3:53 of the third period to break a 1-1 tie. The Panthers took advantage of a Hawks turnover at the blue line, with Vincent Trocheck passing across the slot to McGinn, who beat Corey Crawford from the left circle to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead.

The Hawks were determined to set the tone early against a team playing its second road game in two nights. The effort was there early, though the execution left a little to be desired. The Hawks had three offsides penalties in the first 7:23 of the game.

But they seemed to find a groove midway through the period on an impressive power play in which they did not score, but maintained possession in the offensive zone for the first 1:52, with seven shot attempts.

The Hawks finally broke through when Saad scored on a point-blank shot in front of the net off a fine feed by DeBrincat from behind the net for a 1-0 lead at 16:49 of the first period. It was Saad’s 11th goal of the season.

The Blackhawks relied on Corey Crawford to maintain that lead in the second period. On a power play to start the period, Trocheck came in alone on Crawford, but his shot from the slot hit the crossbar. A flurry ensued, but Crawford denied each shot to kill the penalty.

The Panthers tied it 1-1 when center Nick Bjugstad scored on a breakaway at 11:12. After Aleksander Barkov’s pass in the neutral zone got past Gustav Forsling at the blue line, Bjugstad kicked the puck to himself and beat Crawford with a backhand.

The Hawks didn’t do much with their second power-play opportunity after Alexander Petrovic was called for interference at 14:24 and almost immediately fended off a Panthers power play after the Hawks were called for too many men on the ice.

Reimer fended off a flurry in the final minute of the second period to maintain the lead. Artem Anisimov had the best opportunity when he was alone on the doorstep, but couldn’t stick-handle a shot past Reimer. Vinnie Hinostroza and Ryan Hartman also had opportunities that were denied by Reimer to keep the game tied.

