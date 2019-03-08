Patrick Kane now 4th in points in Blackhawks history

Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is catching some of the franchise’s all-time legends as he puts together what might be the best season of his career.

With two assists on Duncan Keith’s goal in the win over Buffalo on Thursday, Kane passed Steve Larmer for fourth in points in team history.

“Larmer was a great player, probably should be in the Hall of Fame, obviously had a great career here with the Blackhawks and one of those guys who played the game the right way,” Kane said. “To get by him is pretty special.

”Just keep trucking along here, hopefully rack up some more points as my career goes on. More importantly tonight, you know got the two points to keep us in the race and gets confidence from that.”

Patrick Kane celebrates his game winner in overtime. | Getty Images

The assist got Kane to 924 points, and the next man for him to catch is Denis Savard at 1,096.

Stan Mikita is No. 1 with 1,467, followed by Bobby Hull (1,153), Savard, Kane and Larmer.

Kane has 40 goals and 56 assists, ranking second in the NHL with 96 points. He is 10 away from his career-high of 106 in 2015-16.