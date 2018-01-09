Patrick Kane posts first five-point night of his career in rout of Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario — When Richard Panik scored in the first period Tuesday night — his first even-strength goal since the second game of the season, and his first goal of any kind since Oct. 21 — you got the sense it just might be the Blackhawks’ night. Was it ever.

Patrick Kane had the first five-point (and first four-assist) game of his career, Nick Schmaltz scored two of the Hawks’ four power-play goals, and Jonathan Toews continued his midseason resurgence with two goals in an 8-2 dismantling of the hapless Ottawa Senators.

The Hawks are now 4-1-1 in their last six games, all without Corey Crawford and Artem Anisimov, as they try to climb back into the playoff picture before their bye week next week. After dominating the struggling Oilers and Senators the last two games, Wednesday’s home date with the Minnesota Wild will be telling.

But as Joel Quenneville likes to say, things are “trending in the right direction.” To wit:

Richard Panik celebrates his first-period goal Tuesday night in Ottawa. (AP Photo)

Schmaltz scored his fourth and fifth goals in his last four games, and added an assist. Toews scored his fourth and fifth goals (to go along with four assists) in the last five games. Patrick Sharp scored his third goal in four games. Jordan Oesterle had two primary assists to make it three goals and four assists in the last six games. Vinnie Hinostroza had an assist to make it two goals and six assists in the last six games. And Kane had the most productive game of his illustrious career, with four second-period assists and a power-play goal in the third.

Even goalie Anton Forsberg — who picked up his second straight win after a nearly two-month drought — picked up an assist on Jan Rutta’s power-play goal in the final minute of the second period.

Franson to Rockford

Cody Franson went unclaimed on waivers — a bit of a surprise given his team-leading possession numbers and the perpetual need for right-handed defensemen — and was assigned to the Rockford IceHogs. The Hawks recalled Erik Gustafsson to take his spot.

Franson turned down contract offers from other NHL teams in order to join the Hawks on a player-tryout agreement. That’s because he knew the Hawks were thin on the right side of the blue line. But then Jan Rutta became one of the breakout stars of training camp, even bumping right-handed Connor Murphy to his off side for the first time in his career. Then Jordan Oesterle, despite being a left-handed shot, proved worthy of being Duncan Keith’s partner on the top pairing.

And just like that, Franson’s Hawks career might have ended after just 23 appearances. The 30-year-old veteran had one goal and six assists.

“He’ll get a lot of ice time and we want to keep him playing,” Joel Quenneville said. “He’s a good asset for our organization and we like what he brought to our team.”

The fact that he cleared waivers makes him even more valuable as a possible trade chip, because he now can be shuttled between the AHL and NHL, if need be.

He’ll be back

The Hawks don’t expect John Hayden’s stay in Rockford to be very long. The idea behind sending him down is to get him a lot more playing time in all situations, and to boost his confidence with the puck for his eventual NHL return — much like Schmaltz last season. Both of them initially made the jump from college straight to the NHL without a stop in the minors.

“He’s got good awareness to what he can bring and how he can add an element to your team,” Quenneville said of Hayden. “A little offense [added] to it would be even better.”

