Patrick Kane to be lone Blackhawk at 2018 NHL All-Star game

After sending a league-high four players to the NHL All-Star game last season, the Blackhawks will have only one player represent them this year.

The NHL revealed Wednesday that Patrick Kane was the lone Blackhawks representative named to the 2018 All-Star team.

The league’s announcement comes one day after Kane recorded his first-ever five-point game.

This is the seventh appearance by Kane, who has 18 goals and 27 assists this season.

In honor of Kane’s seventh All-Star nomination, the Blackhawks produced a thread on Twitter looking back at the winger throughout the years.

In honor of @88PKane's upcoming seventh appearance at the #NHLAllStar Game, we bring you#Showtime at #NHLAllStar: a complete thread pic.twitter.com/fgH01UVw85 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 10, 2018

The All-Star game will take place Jan. 27-28 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. It’ll be the second time the city has hosted the event and first time under the 3-on-3 tournament format.