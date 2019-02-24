Patrick Kane’s NHL-best point streak ends at 20 games in loss to Stars

The Blackhawks’ wild-card bid wasn’t the only thing that crashed Sunday. Patrick Kane also lost his 20-game point streak, ending the best run by anyone in the NHL this season.

Kane played 25:50 without a goal or assist in the Hawks’ 4-3 loss to the Stars.

“He had a good run,” coach Jeremy Colliton said. “He’s been very important for us. He finds a way to produce every night.

“He was involved; It just didn’t go in for him or for the guys he’s playing with. But I’m sure he’ll start a new one next game.”

Patrick Kane lost his NHL-best point streak. | Jeff Haynes/AP

It’s the first game without a point for Kane since the Winter Classic. In the 20-game streak, the second of his career, he put up 17 goals and 26 assists.

Kane has had a point in 53 of the 62 games he has played this season. The only time he went more than one game without a point was a two-game drought in November.