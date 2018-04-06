Blackhawks fall in Patrick Sharp’s likely last game at the United Center

Patrick Sharp was still playing coy about his future Friday morning, shrugging off questions about his potential retirement by simply saying, “We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

But the signs that this was Sharp’s last game at the United Center were everywhere.

His parents flew in for the game. He was on the top line. He started — and was announced last, to a rousing cheer. He wore his old “A” on his jersey. In the opening minutes, Patrick Kane force-fed a pass to him on the rush rather than take the obvious shot himself. For Pat’s sake, the first song played during a stoppage in play was by Pearl Jam, Sharp’s favorite band.

A “Thank You, Sharpy” tribute video late in the third period — with Sharp getting a lengthy standing ovation, pounding his chest and waving to the largest crowd of the season, 22,218 — all but made it official.

Patrick Sharp skates during Friday's game at the United Center. (Getty Images)

For a guy who accomplished so much in Chicago, including three Stanley Cups, it wasn’t exactly the most dramatic of potential send-offs, as the Hawks lost 3-1 to the Blues in a mostly sleepy affair. But, as Duncan Keith predicted earlier in the week, it was still emotional.

“It’s the best place to play for a reason,” Sharp said before the game. “I feel like I’ve got a great relationship with the fans in Chicago going back 10, 12, 13 years. It has been a long run here, and we’ve built a lot of things up here as a group. To see the building full every night is pretty special.”

Sharp had a couple of good scoring chances early on and played 18:59, his most since opening night. But the Blues took a 1-0 lead when Patrik Berglund redirected a Joel Edmundson shot from the blue line past J-F Berube at 18:17 of the first period. Erik Gustafsson scored at 8:08 of the third, tying the game and giving the crowd something to cheer about, but the lead lasted just 16 seconds, as Berglund scored again to make it 2-1. Sharp had a golden chance to tie it (just before his tribute video, no less) but was denied in the slot. Jaden Schwartz then made it 3-1 at 12:40.

Sharp said before the game that he wasn’t dwelling on the possibility that it was his last time in a red Hawks jersey.

“I’ve been through a lot of big moments in my career, whether it’s starting out those outdoor games or the big playoff games,” Sharp said. “Sometimes it’s easy to let the mind get ahead of itself and think about what happens if you win this game. I’ve done a good job in my career of just kind of being in the moment and focusing on that.”

Despite the Hawks’ stunning last-minute win in St. Louis two nights earlier, the Blues would still have a chance to earn a playoff spot with a win Saturday in Colorado, and they even sent No. 1 goalie Jake Allen to Denver a night early rather than have him face the Hawks.

The Hawks’ first losing season since 2006-07 concludes Saturday night in Winnipeg.