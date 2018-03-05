Patrick Sharp could face tough decision after disappointing homecoming season

Six games into this homecoming season, Patrick Sharp was looking, feeling and sounding like his old self. He had two goals and two assists and was playing major minutes. He was flying around the ice, his surgically repaired hip feeling strong. He was effusive about being back in Chicago, about being back with old friends, about being back on a contender.

In the sixth month of the season, things are quite different. Sharp has been a role player at best, a spare part at worst. He has just seven goals and nine assists in 54 games, and has been a healthy scratch a dozen times — nine times in the last five weeks. With the Blackhawks in the midst of a youth movement, retooling around a core that no longer includes him, Sharp has been reduced to an afterthought, once unthinkable for a star of his caliber and his résumé.

Even after his best stretch in months, a goal and two assists in three games in mid-February, he was scratched for three straight games as the Hawks shifted their focus to evaluating younger players.

It’s hardly what he had in mind.

Patrick Sharp has seven goals and nine assists in 54 games. (AP Photo)

“I wanted to come back and play well,” Sharp said. “I got the surgery, the body feels good and has felt good all season. It’s been a disappointment for a lot of different reasons. But it’s not over yet.”

Sharp, back in the lineup with the Hawks carrying just 12 forwards, said he’ll take these last 16 games the same way he’s taken the 1,065 others in his career — as an opportunity to play the game he loves, for the team he loves, in the city he loves.

“You put the jersey on, you represent the team and the organization, and you’re representing yourself, as well,” he said. “Any day you’re in the NHL, it’s a good day.”

But a fair question — one Sharp understandably doesn’t want to answer, and surely doesn’t want to ask himself — is how much longer will he be in the NHL? At 36, there’s still life in the legs. But two years in Dallas reminded him how much he loves Chicago. And even at his bargain price of $1 million, it seems unlikely the youth-minded Hawks will bring him back for another go-around.

Will Sharp be willing to uproot his family again and play elsewhere? Or will he call it a career after 15 seasons? It’s a life-changing decision, but one that he insists is not on his mind at all.

“You start thinking about next year and what lies ahead and down the road, and you’ve already got one foot out the door,” he said. “I’m focused on playing hockey.”

Those closest to him say there’s still plenty left in the tank.

“You see the same things in practice; he can score on all of the shots,” Patrick Kane said. “Even in the game, there’s times where he can still do what he did before, if you want to put it that way. I don’t think he’s really lost that.”

A veteran stewing on his situation can be problematic in a locker room, particularly one full of impressionable young players. But Joel Quenneville said Sharp has been “a good pro,” taking his diminished role in stride. And Vinnie Hinostroza said Sharp has handled everything gracefully.

“Obviously, he wanted to come back and win and battle for a Stanley Cup and play every game,” Hinostroza said. “But he’s been in and out of the lineup a bit. But every time he’s been in, he’s been great. And he’s been great with us younger guys. Sometimes in that position, you could be a little sour and mean to the young guys, or treat them worse because you’ve been through everything and you’ve had so much success. But he’s been great, especially for me. He’s one of the guys I look up to into the locker room.”

There’s always a spot for a cagey veteran like that, even on a rebuilding team. But the Hawks have a handful of guys like that already, and Sharp might want to give it another go on another team, and another city. For an adopted Chicagoan who never wanted to leave in the first place, it’ll be a difficult decision. And for now, it’s one Sharp doesn’t want to think about.

Not for 16 more games, at least.

“I’m not thinking about that at all,” he said. “I’m just ready to play the next game, and I’ll worry about all that stuff later.”

