Patrick Sharp joining NBC’s NHL playoff coverage as guest analyst

In a potential hint at what could come next after his playing career, Patrick Sharp will join NBC’s coverage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs this week as a guest analyst. He’s set to be in the studio Tuesday and Wednesday night for NHL Live on NBCSN, which precedes the network’s nightly postseason coverage.

Sharp, a three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Blackhawks, announced his retirement from the NHL earlier this month at the conclusion of a disappointing season. He took a discounted deal worth $1 million as a free agent to return to Chicago last offseason, but struggled with 21 points in 70 games as the Hawks finished with the seventh-worst record in the league.

Now ready to move on from his playing career, a transition to broadcasting could be in the cards based on this move. Sharp was always well-liked among fans and teammates during his days as a player, so moving into an analyst role could be a way for him to stay involved in the sport. Ex-Hawks like Jamal Mayers, Brian Campbell and Adam Burish now fill roles covering the team in Chicago.

Could this be a trial run for Sharp to potentially make the full-time leap into hockey media as soon as next season? It’s hard to say now, but there will surely be lots of fans in Chicago happy to see him back on their TVs so soon.