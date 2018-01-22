Patriots are paying Jimmy Garoppolo at least $135,000 bonus for postseason run

The Patriots are paying former second-string quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo at least $135,000 this postseason. | Mark J. Terrill

Jimmy Garoppolo can’t lose.

Despite not taking a single snap for the Patriots during the 2017 regular season, Garoppolo gets to cash in on New England’s quest for back-to-back titles.

The Patriots will pay Garoppolo at least $135,000 for their deep postseason run, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

He earned a $79,000 bonus because of the Patriots’ two playoff wins, and that number is expected to almost double no matter the outcome of Super Bowl LII.

Garoppolo, 26, will earn an additional $112,000 if the Patriots win the Super Bowl or he’ll be paid $56,000 if they lose, Schefter reported. This means the Arlington Heights native could earn a maximum of $191,000.

But a nearly $200,000 payday is nothing compared to the money Garoppolo is expected to make this offseason.

Garoppolo will be a free agent and will probably demand more than $20 million per season, according to multiple reports.

Last season, Garoppolo managed to keep a pristine record as the 49ers starting quarterback. After adopting a 1-10 record before the team’s Week 13 game against the Bears, he helped the 49ers close out their season with five-straight wins. Garoppolo completed 128 of his 178 attempts this season, which was good for 1,560 yards. He had his hand in seven touchdowns to his five interceptions and one fumble.

