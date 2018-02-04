Patriots QB Tom Brady stresses that he plans to play again next season

New England Patriots' Tom Brady sits on the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

If there was any doubt Tom Brady would play again in the NFL next season, the New England Patriots’ quarterback put those rumors to rest.

“Yeah, you’re gonna see me playing football next year,” Brady told Westwood One radio on Super Bow Sunday. “I don’t envision not playing.”

Brady is signed through the 2019 season and is still playing at a high level. He completed 28 of 48 passes for 505 yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots’ 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

During Super Bowl week, when asked about his goal of playing into his mid-40s, Brady said: “I never want to be a detriment to the team. For me, as long as I’m playing at a high level, and I make the commitment to take care of myself year-round, then I’ll continue to play. I don’t know. Things change quickly. Anything can happen. But obviously, I want to keep playing. I love playing. And I love playing for the Patriots.”