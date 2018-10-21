Patriots rule out tight end Rob Gronkowski vs. Bears

The Patriots ruled tight end Rob Gronkowski out Sunday morning, leaving the defending AFC champions without one of their top receiving and blocking weapons.

Gronkowski did not travel with the team to Chicago on Saturday; late Saturday night, the team downgraded him from questionable to doubtful.

He had been limited in practice all week with ankle problems, but the team added a back injury to his designation Friday. He’s battled a bad back regularly over the years.

Gronkowski was expected to help chip away at Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who sounded Friday as though he would play with a sprained right ankle.

Earlier this week, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said he and quarterback Tom Brady showed off their chemistry late in the Chiefs game, when Gronkowski caught a deep pass to set up the game-winning field goal.

“He had one-on-one coverage and he’s big — and he and Brady have karma,” Fangio said, using his favorite phrase for chemistry. “Brady had total confidence in throwing it to him. They count on him to win the one-on-one matchup and he did.”