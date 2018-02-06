Rob Gronkowski home burglarized while he was at Super Bowl: report

Rob Gronkowski's home was burglarized while he was in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl, according to multiple reports. | Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski can’t catch a break.

After a tough 41-33 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII Sunday, Gronkowski returned home Monday to find out his Massachusetts home was burglarized, according to multiple reports.

Foxborough police responded Monday evening around 6 p.m. local time to a call from Gronkowski’s home, which is a few miles away from Gillette Stadium, according to ESPN. Police are investigating the theft of “multiple safes and possible guns,” according to police dispatch messages obtained by the Boston Globe.

Foxborough Police Chief William Baker wouldn’t say what was missing from Gronkowski’s home during a news conference Tuesday.

“There were items stolen,” Baker told reporters. “We’re not going to release the nature of the items stolen.

“Obviously the people who committed the theft know what was stolen. It’s an investigative advantage for us to know that as well and not share it with the public, so I won’t have any further comment on that.”

Baker confirmed that Gronkowski was in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl when the burglary happened.

