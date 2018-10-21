Patriots star Tom Brady: Bears QB Mitch Trubisky ‘made some great plays’ in loss

Tom Brady liked what he saw in Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky — even the 54-yard Hail Mary that fell a yard short of the goal line as time expired in Sunday’s 38-31 loss.

“He made some great plays,” the Patriots quarterback said. “Even that last one — that last throw was an incredible throw. Rolling left, had a guy in his face.”

Brady went 25-for-36 with three touchdowns, one interception and a 108.2 passer rating. He outplayed Trubisky, who is 17 years his junior — though the Bears quarterback led all rushers with 81 yards on six carries. It marked the eighth-most rushing yards by a Bears quarterback since 1960.

“He’s obviously got the ability to throw it, and he made some great plays out of the pocket, running,” Brady said. “He played really well.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady greet each other after Sunday's game. | David Banks/AP photo

“I’m glad we just came up defensively with enough stops. We made some great plays on the ball, too, to get some interceptions.”