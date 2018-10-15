Patriots ID beer-throwing fan, say they plan to ban them from Gillette Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass that he ran in for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. | Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Patriots have identified the fan who tossed a beer in Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s face during the Patriots’ 43-40 win on Sunday and intend to ban them from Gillette Stadium.

After discovering which fan threw the beer at Hill, the Patriots, who didn’t reveal the spectator’s identity, said in a statement released Monday on Twitter that they have turned the incident over to local law enforcement. The Patriots also plan to send the fan a letter of disinvite to all future events at Gillette Stadium since the spectator violated the NFL’s fan code of conduct.

Hill had himself a highlight-filled night against the Patriots, catching seven passes for 142 yards. That’s why it comes to little surprise that Patriots fans weren’t the friendliest toward him when he scored his third touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter.

After catching a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hill’s sprinted into the end zone. But his momentum didn’t stop there. Hill ran all the way to the edge of Gillette Stadium’s seating and used the railing to finally stop himself.

Patriots fans greeted Hill with several middle fingers. But one fan took it to the extreme and doused him with a Bud Light.

The end of that touchdown catch by #Chiefs Tyreek Hill not exactly a banner moment for #Patriots fans. Especially the Bud Lite to the face. pic.twitter.com/cYS4RC7I6H — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 15, 2018

After the game, Hill told NESN that he was “not mad at all” that the fan acted in that way.

“My coach (Andy Reid) told me, ‘Don’t get emotional. Don’t get mad about it because it comes with the territory,'” Hill said.