Patriots vs. Rams, 2019 Super Bowl: New England WR Julian Edelman named MVP

ATLANTA — Catching 10 passes for 141 yards, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was named Super Bowl LIII MVP.

“I’m getting to live out a dream, so it’s pretty surreal right now,” said Edelman, who was drafted in the seventh round after playing quarterback at Kent State.

Edelman, who had seven catches for 93 yards in the first half alone, is only the second of Tom Brady’s receivers to win the MVP — Deion Branch did 14 years ago.

Edelman’s season had a very different tone at the beginning, when he was suspended four games after being busted for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

The Patriots' Julian Edelman, left, and Tom Brady celebrate after their Super Bowl LIII win. | Charlie Riedel/AP photo

He embraced Brady after the game.

“I was just trying to get open and catch the ball,” he said. “The hug was just two Bay Area Boys that love football, love to compete and are living our dreams.”

Gurley OK

Todd Gurley and coach Sean McVay swore the Rams running back’s knee was healthy. he ran 10 times for 35 yards after totaling only four carries in the NFC title game.

“I actually think it’s more of a result of the kinds of opportunities he had,” McVay said.

Gurley, who said he won’t need any surgery this offseason, said that the lack of touches was “cool.”

“There’s 11 people on the field,” he said. “Everyone can’t touch the ball.”

This and that