Patriots’ Duron Harmon won’t visit White House, prefers Barack Obama: TMZ

Patriots safety Duron Harmon said he won’t visit the White House if President Donald Trump invites the Super Bowl champions, but he would be interested in following the Golden State Warriors’ footsteps in paying a visit to former President Barack Obama.

TMZ Sports caught up with Harmon as he was leaving Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta after the Patriots beat the Rams for their third Super Bowl title in five years. Harmon told TMZ that he doesn’t plan to join his team for the ceremonial White House visit because “they don’t want me in the White House.”

Instead, Harmon, who stepped in for Patrick Chung after the starter left the game with an arm injury, would prefer to meet with Obama like the Warriors did earlier this season after the 2018 NBA champions weren’t invited to the White House.

“That would be dope,” he said.

Duron Harmon said he won't be visiting the White House if President Donald Trump invites the Patriots. | Al Bello/Getty Images

Harmon then invited Obama to set up a meeting with him.

“Hey Obama,” he said. “Come holler at me, man. We love you over here.”

It’s likely that at least some of the Patriots will visit the White House, although Trump hasn’t officially invited them yet. Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been vocally supportive of Trump in the past, saying last week that the president was “working very hard to serve the best interests of the country.”

When the Patriots won the Super Bowl in 2017, several players – including star quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Martellus Bennett and wide receiver Danny Amendola – opted to stay home rather than be honored by Trump.