Pau Gasol wants Bulls teammates to understand that the window is small and closes fast

The promotion part came easy for Pau Gasol.

Scheduled to step on the court with the likes of Chris Paul and Luol Deng in the first-ever NBA game played in Africa on Saturday, was a topic that Gasol spoke very positively about.

The clean-up job still going on in the United Center in the messy way the Bulls season ended two-plus months ago? That took a little more work from the veteran.

And even when he was finished there were still more unanswered questions with training camp about eight weeks away.

“It’s hard to pinpoint the specific reasons,’’ Gasol said on Thursday, when asked about losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. “There was definitely an inconsistency throughout the year. We were kind of an up-and-down team, even though we finished third in the conference. We still think we had a lot of games where we just weren’t ready to play, too many games we gave away against teams that we were supposed to beat and were a better team overall, and at the end of the day we paid the price of I guess lack of a sense of urgency and giving importance to those moments during the regular season.’’

It was the same message that Gasol, who just turned 35, was preaching throughout the season, and coincidentally, the same message that former coach Tom Thibodeau stressed on an almost daily basis.

“I think each individual on the team, we have a lot of good players, and each and every one has to understand that the [championship] window is very small,’’ Gasol said. “You just never know when it’s going to close. You just know that it’s going to close fast. You just don’t know exactly when. So you do have to take advantage of each opportunity that comes along. And we have a great opportunity.’’

One they will have to try and take advantage of with a new coach.

Gasol said that he had spoken on the phone to newly-hired Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg, as well as exchanged messages with him, and did his best to play politician with the dismissal of Thibodeau.

“It’s always a difficult time and a hard time when you see a coach released or let go of his duties, especially after Tom had invested a lot of years into the team, but at the same time you understand why it happened,’’ Gasol said. “It comes from the top. The players really have nothing to do with it, and you accept those types of decisions. And you try and make the best out of them. From that point on we’re going to try and work hard to fulfill our goals and be a better team next season. That’s all we can do.’’

Easier said than done, especially for Gasol, who was coming off a career-year in which he averaged 18.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game, while playing in 78 regular-season games.

Not that he won’t be working to improve, playing in the game in Africa, and then joining Nikola Mirotic on Team Spain for international play.

As far as what will await him come late September when he returns to Chicago? Gasol’s heard all the talk about a new up-tempo offense, but did offer up a reminder from a two-time NBA Champion.

“We can work on our offense all we want,’’ Gasol said, “but defense is what’s going to make the difference in how we’re going to beat other teams.’’