Paul Stastny agrees to 3-year, $19.5 million deal with Golden Knights: report

Free agent center Paul Stastny has agreed to terms on a three-year, $19.5 million contract with the Golden Knights, according to TSN. The deal includes an annual cap hit of $6.5 million, which shouldn’t be a problem for Vegas given how few significant salaries it has on the books.

The contract will be made official after NHL free agency opens at 11 a.m. CT. Stastny is reportedly already in Las Vegas to put the pen to paper.

Stastny, 32, was considered one of the top veteran forwards on the market after splitting the 2017-18 season between the Blues and Jets. He recorded 16 goals and 37 assists for his best statistical performance in four years and performed well during Winnipeg’s postseason run with 15 points in 17 games.

That effort earned Stastny a three-year deal, albeit with a slight pay cut from the $7 million he earned annually on his previous contract. However, that’s still a sizable commitment that makes him the most expensive player on the Golden Knights’ roster entering next season.