Paul Zipser has gone from last season surprise to this season MIA

PHOENIX – During one training camp media gathering in October, the Bulls’ Gar Forman strolled through the scrum and asked why there weren’t more preseason stories written about Paul Zipser.

Whether it was out of curiosity or simply Forman filling out an agenda of tooting his own horn for grabbing a then-potential starter in the second round [48th overall] of the 2016 draft was unclear, but bet on the latter.

It’s safe to say that Forman isn’t looking to push Zipser stories these days.

“Paul is staying positive,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of the second-year forward on Sunday. “I had a good talk with him [Saturday]. He’s still definitely going to get his opportunities.’’

Likely.

But there’s no disguising the fact that the 6-foot-8 former German League star has taken steps backwards in his sophomore campaign.

Confidence is undoubtedly a big problem for him these days, as he seems to be carrying his poor offensive woes to the defensive side of his game this season. He still has trouble putting the ball on the floor and beating his man to the rim, and even his three-point shooting has betrayed him, dipping from 33 percent as a rookie to just 25 percent entering the four-game West Coast trip.

The minutes tell the story, as Zipser has gone from starter to the end of the rotation – and if that. In the win over Charlotte on Friday, Zipser played seven seconds.

“He was such an important part, especially late in the year, for what we were doing,’’ Hoiberg said. “We still have confidence in Paul.’’

There’s no doubt that Zipser has moved to the back of the line for playing time at a wing spot, however, and that line is about to get longer.

David Nwaba had a setback with his right ankle, but could still be back on this road trip, while Zach LaVine (left knee rehab) is about to be cleared by doctors and start taking full contact in practice. Then there’s Quincy Pondexter, who has jumped Zipser, to go along with new starter Denzel Valentine.

If Zipser has plans to get heavy minutes back anytime soon, well, he’s got a lot to prove and a lot of bodies in front of him.

“The big thing is keeping things positive for us,’’ Hoiberg said.

Low maintenance

Hoiberg has already had his share of drama to deal with this season, specifically Bobby Portis going all Rocky on Nikola Mirotic.

So what’s been really nice for Hoiberg is that he is starting a 20-year-old rookie in Lauri Markkanen, and a rookie that needs very little hand holding.

“He’s very low maintenance,’’ Hoiberg said of Markkanen. “I don’t know if it’s atypical. I guess for a guy who has only been in the States for a year and a 20-year-old kid, the way he picks things up shows he has a tremendous basketball IQ.

“He just does a lot of little things for this team. He’s starting to add a pull-up. He continues to do things that sometimes you don’t even know he can do.’’

Speaking of …

Mirotic was not on this trip, but continued to ramp up his activity on the basketball court, according to Hoiberg.

He’s still not taking any kind of contact because of the two broken bones in his face courtesy of the Portis punch, but Hoiberg did say that he has now been fitted for a mask.