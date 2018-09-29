Pedro Strop targets NLDS opener for return from hamstring injury

Cubs reliever Pedro Strop said Saturday he’s unlikely to pitch in a game until the postseason begins.

But the Cubs’ de facto closer since July said earlier in the week that he expected to return quickly to form even without a regular-season tuneup.

Besides, he seemed sure that the Cubs’ next game after Sunday’s season finale won’t involve a Monday tiebreaker or Tuesday wild-card game – both of which remained in play as he spoke.

“Thursday,” Strop said, smiling, of a potential National League Division Series opener. “Don’t tell me about Tuesday. We’re looking for the ‘A’ plan.”

Strop eyes big things in October.

Strop has thrown off a mound twice since suffering a left hamstring injury on Sept. 13. He said he has been able to keep his arm fresh during his recovery and planned to play catch and jog before Saturday’s game against the Cardinals.

Strop is 11 for 13 in save chances since Brandon Morrow went on the disabled list in July with a season-ending elbow injury.

Manager Joe Maddon said he would continue to use a rotation of relievers to finish out games and won’t designate a formal closer even after Strop returns.

“I really like what we’re doing having all these different options late,” Maddon said. “I definitely would not just say he’s the closer. He’s just part of the back end of the bullpen.”

Jesse Chavez has two saves in September and has allowed only two runs in 12 2/3 innings. Jorge De La Rosa also has a save in September and allowed two runs in 10 innings.

“All these different guys getting the work they’ve done to this point, they feel pretty good about themselves,” Maddon said. “It really presents a wide open method with the bullpen.”